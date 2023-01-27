The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Capsule wardrobes: what's key in '23

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
January 28 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Available from this week, Country Roads new collection is an effortless desk to dinner wardrobe, with gently structured suiting designed to mix and match with staple, capsule pieces.

A capsule wardrobe helps you master the art of convenience - work or play, day or night, it's all here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.