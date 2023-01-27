Capsule wardrobes: what's key in '23

A capsule wardrobe helps you master the art of convenience - work or play, day or night, it's all here.
Infusion long shirt dress, $595. Invest in a dress that can be worn casually or smartened up, with a range of colours that suit your colouring and allow you to pair it with multiple options. gingerandsmart.com
Harmony linen blouse, $279.95. A crisp write top is essential in every wardrobe, no matter the season. Opt for one that suits your body shape and the weather. oncewas.com.au
Hallie tailored pants, $80. A modern take on a trouser suit, there is also a matching short sleeve blouse - having two pieces that can be worn together or separately provides a multitude of combinations. alkam-store.com.au
Dignity Bag, $129. A neat crossbody pouch designed to take you from the office to festival season. With an elegant yet fun tortoiseshell print, the detachable gold-plated chain drawstring closure keeps the bag lightweight and easy to carry. pe-nation.com
Zero Grand loafers, $240. White sneakers are a perennial favourite in many a fashionista's wardrobe, and it's easy to see why. Comy, chic and oh-so versatile. colehaan.com.au
Reissue unisex chambray shirt, $249. Replicating design details from the 1980s original, it's the perfect shirt for casual days in the office during summer and cool weekend attire - roll the sleeves, half tuck the bottom, there's countless ways to wear this classic. countryroad.com.au
Short sleeve polo knit, $59.95. Worn in classic black with white trim make this piece suitable for numerous situations. au.brixton.com
512 slim taper jeans, $239.95. Well-fitting jeans in a darker shade of denim should be a constant in your wardrobe. levis.com.au
Alter shoes, $99. Complementing all your 2023 office outfits, these shoes deliver a casual vibe, while also being perfect for a long day in the office. juliusmarlow.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
