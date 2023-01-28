A man will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday accused of committing sexual offences against two children.
ACT Policing in a statement said earlier in January, a woman and her two daughters provided statements to police alleging a 72-year-old man, whom they know through their religious group, sexually assaulted the daughters.
"The alleged offending occurred in 2022 and 2023," police said.
Officers from the sexual assault and child abuse team started an investigation and arrested a man at his Canberra residence on Friday.
He faces four counts of act of indecency with a young person (under 16 years), one count of act of indecency with a young person (under 10 years) and two counts of assault.
Police urge any complainants of sexual assault, including anyone who is aware of assault matters, to make reports.
They can also submit an online report for alleged historical sexual assault that occurred more than six months ago.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
