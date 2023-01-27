The driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle who led police pursuits on both the NSW and ACT sides of the border on Wednesday has been sent for a mental health assessment during his first court appearance.
The man appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday for more than half a dozen driving charges, including furious driving, to which he has not pleaded.
ACT Policing in a statement on Thursday said the 30-year-old man, of Amaroo, was arrested after reportedly driving erratically through several suburbs in Canberra and ramming a police vehicle in NSW.
The man was alleged to have been driving a white Ford utility reported stolen from a commercial business in Hume on Wednesday morning.
Police say the vehicle was involved in a pursuit in NSW that was terminated after the driver rammed a NSW police vehicle shortly after 9am.
ACT police engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle when it was spotted in Harrison, Canberra, some time after.
The ute was reportedly observed driving at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone and crossing onto the wrong side of the road multiple times.
Officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Kingsford Smith Drive after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police, causing the tyres to deflate and the vehicle to drive on its front rims.
Despite a second stop stick successfully deflating one of the rear tyres, the driver reportedly continued to attempt to evade police, driving through a locked gate and speeding through park lands in Ngunnawal, before crashing into a resident's front yard.
The man was arrested following a foot pursuit across multiple backyards.
He is alleged to have resisted arrest and provided incorrect personal information to officers.
In court, the man disputed his name was the name listed as being the alleged offender. He also refused the help of a Legal Aid lawyer.
Chief magistrate Lorraine Walker said it appeared from the police alleged facts that the man "may have been affected by drug or mental illness".
She said in light of the lack of information, she would order he assessed for mental health purposes before proceedings could resume.
The case is set for return following the assessment.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
