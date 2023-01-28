The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Allan Alaalatoa reveals vow to tackle concussion concerns, promises ACT Brumbies fans 'great new brand of footy'

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Alaalatoa, captain of the ACT Brumbies. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa's vow to improve his technique to avoid more concussion setbacks will be tested further by World Rugby's recent proposed tackle rule changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.