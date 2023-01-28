ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa's vow to improve his technique to avoid more concussion setbacks will be tested further by World Rugby's recent proposed tackle rule changes.
Alaalatoa suffered two concussions last year, one mid-year with the Wallabies playing against England, and another later in November, which cost him a Test cap against France.
Off the back of re-signing with Australian rugby until the end of 2027 this week, the prop doesn't want concussions to be a regular hurdle though, especially with everything now known about the dangers of repeated head knocks, that can impact players long after they hang up the boots.
"What's in my control is my technique and how I can get technically better throughout the week to try and minimise that risk of injury," Alaalatoa told The Canberra Times.
"I had an opportunity last year to have a good think about it. I'm putting myself in the position for anything to happen - just the way I play, and it's a contact sport."
Alaalatoa is thankful for the increased player welfare of the modern game, and said he's luckily "bounced back straight away" following his concussions.
Helping him make necessary changes to his technique will be new Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, and the rest of the ACT staff that Alaalatoa said were "a big reason" he chose to stay with the club long-term.
Alaalatoa may still have some headaches of a different kind however, after World Rugby threw a spanner in the works, announcing a crackdown on high tackles by proposing a trial to reduce the the maximum tackle height to the waist or sternum line.
The global trial is expected to roll out at the amateur and community level in 2024.
Even though professional rugby is unlikely to be impacted for a few more years, it'll be a issue Alaalatoa and other Super Rugby Pacific teams will watch carefully.
Currently the tackle height at professional level is the armpit.
"I want to get better in everything - that's my mindset," Alaalatoa said of his goals with the Brumbies and Wallabies.
"I want to be a better leader, I want to be a better player and I want to be a better man off the field.
"With Bernie [Larkham] back, I haven't been coached by him for four or five years, and he's gone over and he's learned new stuff in Ireland.
"He brings that back - it's just a breath of fresh air.
"We'll get that same feeling being coached under [new Wallabies coach] Eddie [Jones] as well."
Alaalatoa said the Brumbies are driven by their narrow defeat in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-final last season, and under Larkham they're ready to go that next step.
"He's bringing in a great game strategy, which we're applying already at training," the skipper said.
"We're looking forward to playing an entertaining game that our fans will love. He is also really strong on getting out into the community and being involved with more schools and our fans, and just being more engaged, which is a true passion of Bernie's.
"Fans will really enjoy a great new brand of footy that we're trying to put onto the park."
