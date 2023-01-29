Two people trapped as bad crash blocks Pialligo Avenue

A head-on crash between a truck and a car has blocked Pialligo Avenue between the airport and Queanbeyan.
Two people were trapped, one in each of the vehicles. Police said a third person was also injured.
As of 10.30am, police, fire and ambulance were on the scene of the crash, which happened about 9am on Monday.
The straight stretch of road is a notorious blackspot for crashes.
An emergency services statement said: "ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing are on scene at a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident on Pialligo Avenue, between Scherger Drive and Oaks Estate Road.
"All lanes on Pialligo Avenue in this location are closed. Traffic delays are expected for some time, please avoid the area and plan an alternate route."
