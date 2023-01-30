The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'No one's going to miss anything in Canberra': National Gallery ready to share works around Australia

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Gallery of Australia director Nick Mitzevich, pictured in 2019, who has welcomed a new government cultural policy. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The National Gallery of Australia's director is confident a plan to share more of its collection with galleries around the country will not leave visitors in Canberra missing out on key works or artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.