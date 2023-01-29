The Canberra Times
National Gallery will share collection with the nation as federal government aims for creative sector reboot with new national cultural policy

January 29 2023 - 9:30pm
The National Gallery of Australia will be supported to share more of its collection with galleries around Australia. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The National Gallery of Australia will receive extra funding to trial sending artworks from its holdings around Australia so more people can see the collection, part of a broad overhaul of national cultural policy.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

