The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Car crashes slow traffic on Sandford Street, Tuggeranong Parkway

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aftermath of Tuesday's head-on crash on Pialligo Avenue. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Rush-hour crashes paralysed roads in two parts of Canberra on Wednesday morning. It was the second day in a row that accidents halted the commute to work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.