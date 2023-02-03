Increased populations of insect pests, such as passionvine hoppers, are causing damage to a wide range of ornamentals and vegetables on the east coast.
This native insect, which looks similar to a cicada, is relatively small in stature at only around 6 millimetres in length.
Their triangular wings are mottled brown and transparent with a lacy brown look. Their young (nymphs) are referred to as fluffy bums due to the tuft of hairs on their abdomen.
They congregate in large numbers and suck sap from the tips of plants and secrete honeydew which causes a secondary infection of sooty mould on the leaves and stems of affected plants.
If disturbed they will jump or fly away, often with a distinct clicking sound.
Passionvine hoppers can be managed with pyrethrin-based insecticides, but check for predatory wasps in the area first as they will help keep numbers in check and insecticides tend to be indiscriminate in their action.
You might also like to read about:
Another native pest that has recently increased its spread down the east coast and into Victoria and South Australia, is the calypso beetle or lilly pilli beetle. This little leaf-eater has a voracious appetite and can leave lilly pilli foliage in tatters.
The adult is a shiny bright green and looks like a ladybird beetle without spots. The larvae are a shiny green grub and both feed on lilly pilli leaves.
Neem oil has been reported to provide good control of this emerging pest and pyrethrum sprays are also effective.
Lilly pilli hedges can be severely damaged if this pest is left unchecked so monitor regularly and take action at the first signs of infestation.
Aphids are also currently out of control in many gardens. These sap suckers are quite small and can go unnoticed until their numbers build.
The soft new growth emerging on roses and citrus is particularly prone to attack. Application of a soap spray such as Naturasoap or a pyrethrin-based insecticide will take care of most outbreaks.
Check closely for predatory insects or their larvae feeding on the aphids as these should be encouraged. Allow a few plants to go to flower in the vegie patch - such as carrots, broccoli and other plants with small flowers like milfoil - to encourage predators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.