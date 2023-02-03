What would have to go? Firstly, the bizarre notion that all that is needed is a set of targets - no need to worry about what needs to be done to achieve the targets, what services are required, what would they cost, who would deliver them, or what infrastructure would be required. Secondly, in complex issues, anyone on the gazette ladder can do anything, that expertise, training and practical experience in service delivery are optional frills. Thirdly, annual progress reports can simply focus on outcomes, be based on inappropriate use of statistics that misrepresent statistical artifact as real progress, and totally ignore the funding and services required to achieve the national goals and targets. Finally, that there is no need for formal decision-making processes at all levels from service delivery upwards to national leaders, that review progress, decide what is working and what needs to be changed and improved to achieve the desired results. In short, simply setting out a set of aspirations, not figuring out what has to be done to achieve them and then being dismayed at the lack of progress is a doomed process and has to go.