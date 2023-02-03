The Canberra Times
Ian Ring | A Voice to Parliament is a must - and a complete overhaul of ineffectual processes

By Ian Ring
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
Amongst other compelling reasons, the Voice to Parliament is a must because no program will succeed unless it is based on a sound understanding of the program recipients and their needs. That is a core principle for successful service delivery. But a Voice doesn't guarantee that anyone will listen and, more importantly, act appropriately. For the gaps to close, there also needs to be a fundamental overhaul of dysfunctional and ineffectual government processes. The Voice is a necessary, but not a sufficient condition for long overdue progress.

