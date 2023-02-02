Repair Cafe at Ginninderry on Sunday

Bring something in for repair on Sunday from noon to 4pm at the Repair Cafe Ginninderry.
It's hosted in The Link - Ginninderry's Community and Information Centre, at 1 McClymont Way, Strathnairn.
Share a cuppa and learn some new skills.
The Repair Cafe is also collecting various recyclables, including clean milk bottle tops on behalf of Lids4kids, as well as used batteries, e-waste, and used pens.
