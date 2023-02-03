Love the one you're with | Trending

Gorgeous gift ideas for Valentine's Day - or if you'd prefer, Galentine's Day.
Lots of Love collection, $79.90. So what's Galentine's Day? Invented for a 2010 episode of television series Parks and Recreation, it explored the notion of a special day (February 13) where women celebrate their gal pals, and has been embraced by a wider audience ever since. Whether you're acknowledging friendship or something more, a box of chocolates is always appreciated. kokoblack.com
Pandora Moments studded chain bracelet and Valentine's Day charms, $465. Charms are available individually, or spoil someone with this entire set. au.pandora.net
Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm, $100. Presented in an irresistible frosted pale pink glass jar, the new concentrated formula protects lips and leaves them feeling exceptionally soft and kissable. sisley-paris.com.au
Morgan fancy hearts double-zip dome bag, $359. This fun bag has a crossbody strap to free up both arms for spontaneous hugs. katespade.com.au
Spicy margarita lipstick, $45. An Aussie initiative, this is one of three limited edition lipsticks inspired by Cantails flavours - there's also appletini and espresso martini. The lipsticks are flavoured to match the ingredients in each mix. theliplab.com.au
G'Vine June Liqueur, $62.99. Whether you're toasting love or friendship, this unconventional French gin liqueur is sure to suit the occasion. swiftandmoore.com.au
Milky Way ring, $280. Colourful jewellery is a beautiful present for your favourite friend. sundaystephens.com
Two Trees hammock, from $45.55. Give the gift of relaxation, in the form of magnificent macramé. This hammock lets your partner or gal pal hang out in comfort and style. Available at Bunnings Warehouse.
OPI's Valentine's Duo sets, $27.95. A range of themed nail lacquers, this is a fun and foolproof gift for your beloved's fingers or toes. Available at Myer, David Jones, Amazon and the Iconic.
Mayberry slippers, $69.95. Who wouldn't love something lush to slip on their feet each morning and evening? emuaustralia.com.au
Purest Love watch, $105. As if spelling it out wasn't enough, the hands are in the shape of cupid's arrows. swatch.com/en-au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
