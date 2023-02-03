The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Love the one you're with | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
February 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrate the loves of your life on Galentine's Day, or the day after on Valentine's Day. Picture from Shutterstock

Gorgeous gift ideas for Valentine's Day - or if you'd prefer, Galentine's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.