Canberra clubs have welcomed a funding boost for existing facilities but reiterated the need for new grounds across the region.
The ACT government has announced the expansion of the Sport and Recreation Investment Program, which will see an additional $4.15 million directed towards upgrades over four years.
The first project in the new program is the redevelopment of Phillip Enclosed Oval. Work is expected to start this year and will involve the construction of a new pavilion, a redevelopment of the grandstand, new lights and turf improvements.
Canberra Royals have been driving the push for the upgrades for the past four years and vice-president Mike Houston was thrilled to receive the green light.
"We wanted to upgrade facilities to help our women," Houston said. "That was the catalyst. We approached the government about expanding the changerooms and that led to a decision to upgrade the facility and turn it into a community hub."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While the Phillip upgrades were an election promise, the expansion of the investment program is expected to trigger a flurry of proposals from around the city.
A host of facilities throughout the ACT require improvements to make them suitable for women's sport.
The government has committed to bringing changerooms up to standard for female athletes and Sports Minister Yvette Berry expressed her desire to invest in grounds across Canberra.
"There is a continuing need for sporting infrastructure to be upgraded so that existing facilities meet the current and future needs of the sporting community," Berry said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing more improvements made to local sporting facilities in 2023, as well as encouraging more clubs to apply for grants to build and improve facilities.
"This investment builds on our new sports strategy CBR Next Move by ensuring our places and spaces for sport and active recreation are fit for purpose."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr reiterated Berry's plans to fund facility upgrades and said Phillip will be an elite-level surface when work is completed in 2024.
"The ACT Government is investing in our city and in infrastructure that is built for Canberra, to ensure that our city continues to be one of the most liveable in the world," Barr said.
"We are delivering on our election commitments with this investment in the Phillip District Enclosed Oval, which will bring it into line with other high-quality enclosed facilities around Canberra."
Western District Cricket Club are among the clubs to have identified the need for upgrades to their home grounds, with both Jamison Oval and Kaleen Oval requiring new facilities.
The benefits will extend beyond cricket, with Wests Rugby Union also based at Jamison. The field was criticised by teams last year.
Western District president Jordan Smith said his club is working with Cricket ACT and the government to access funds required for the much-needed upgrades.
"We're putting a proposal together around what Western District is looking like for the next 20 years and the facilities we need for that," Smith said. "Cricket in the ACT needs massive facility boosts, from training facilities to quality of outfields."
"Jamison is one of the older facilities in Canberra and the rugby club is also keen on investment there. We're also keen on getting Kaleen fields upgraded as well."
While the funds have been welcomed, there is an acknowledgement they won't fix the bigger issue.
As the city's population booms, the number of sports fields and indoor facilities has failed to keep up and the existing grounds are straining under the pressure.
Cricket and basketball in particular have been affected, with turf fields and indoor courts in high demand. It's understood there are plans for a new oval at Stromlo, however its construction could be years away.
The government will wait until the budget to reveal plans for new facilities.
Weston Creek Molonglo Cricket Club will benefit from the upgrades at Phillip, however president Luke Hickey said new facilities are required city-wide.
"We need additional grounds for seniors and to expand junior cricket on turf," Hickey said. "Instead of having competitions dictated by the grounds we've got available, we want to be able to say we've got sufficient facilities for girls to have their own home base."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.