Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has thrown his support behind five-eighth Jack Wighton after his arrest on the weekend, as the NRL cleared him to play in the All Stars game on Saturday.
Wighton and Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell are due to face court on February 22 following an incident outside a Canberra nightclub on Bunda Street at 3.45am on Sunday.
In an ACT Policing statement, it was revealed Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction. Mitchell was charged with resisting a territory public official, fighting in a public place and affray.
Though the news isn't ideal so close to the season kicking off next month, Stuart said Wighton's arrest hasn't overshadowed any of the Raiders' 2023 preparations.
"I've spoken to Jack and I believe him in what he described to me as just two cousins mucking around," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"Jack didn't want to leave Latrell in the situation he was in when he was asked to go, and that's what I love about Jack - he puts his mates first.
"I totally support Jack and I totally understand the police officers have got a job to do and they did it too.
"I'm just focusing on football."
Wighton and Mitchell travelled to Sydney on Sunday to rejoin their Indigenous All Stars teammates before the squad headed to New Zealand on Monday.
The NRL Integrity Unit is still investigating the Canberra incident, but the charges the duo face are not severe enough to trigger the league's no-fault stand-down rule.
Both men were cleared to play against the Maori All Stars in Rotorua on Saturday.
"Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton remain available to participate," the NRL said in a statement.
"The NRL will await the conclusion of the criminal proceedings before finalising its process, and determining any applicable sanction."
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said the club will work with Wighton and his solicitors when he returns from New Zealand to determine the next steps.
"He was rattled Sunday morning, and embarrassed," Furner said. "It was a wrestle between friends."
Earlier on Saturday the All Stars, Blues and Kangaroos teammates had been celebrating Wighton's 30th birthday, with several Raiders players attending a bash at Walsh's Hotel in a cowboy-themed event.
Wighton and Mitchell released a statement on Monday morning about the Civic incident that followed the Queanbeyan function and landed them in hot water with authorities.
"For legal reasons we cannot comment on the charges that are before the court at the moment," the pair said via their manager Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing promotion.
"However we wanted to express remorse for putting ourselves in the position to embarrass our clubs and the NRL over the weekend.
"We were there to celebrate Jack's 30th with family and friends. While everyone enjoyed a great night, we understand that our wrestle, as harmless as we believed it to be, was a poor decision and may have looked bad.
"We are sorry for this, and know that we need to be better when in public.
"We remain great friends, and are looking forward to proudly representing our community at All Stars this weekend."
Stuart has nearly finalised his squad for the trial against the Bulldogs on the south coast in Moruya, with the team to be officially named on Tuesday.
"There'll definitely be NRL players from the top-30 squad playing," he said. "It's a matter of getting some time for players but remembering it's a trial."
The coach had a busy Saturday at the inaugural Queanbeyan Charity Sports Lunch at Walsh's Hotel which saw Blues legend Paul Gallen, commentator Paul Kent, and former Raider Glen Lazarus speak to the sporting community for a good cause.
The event was set to raise funds for Respite Care for Queanbeyan and the Ricky Stuart Foundation, but Stuart plans to give all proceeds to the former.
"It was a really good afternoon," he said. "We're actually donating that money back to Respite Care for Queanbeyan."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
