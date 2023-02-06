The Canberra Liberals will use the first Legislative Assembly sitting day of the year to effectively stage an early election debate on the future of light rail in the ACT.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee will move a motion calling on the government to abandon plans for a light rail connection to Woden and note the Liberals' estimate of a $3 billion cost.
"Despite the rhetoric by this government that they can build the tram to Woden and maintain critical government services, the current state of our health system, housing, education and basic government services clearly says otherwise," Ms Lee said.
With steadfast support for light rail between the governing Labor and Greens parties, the motion is destined to be defeated or significantly amended.
Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson will deliver the government's response to an inquiry into the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit, which found the standard of care was well below expectations and staff dysfunction contributed to a toxic work culture.
Ms Davidson issued a statement on Monday confirming the government would accept all the inquiry's 25 recommendations and the inquiry's chair, Barbara Deegan, would lead an independent oversight board charged with implementing the recommendations.
The Assembly will also consider a proposal from the Greens' Jo Clay, a member for Ginninderra, who will call on the government to commit to a freestanding birth centre on the northside.
"Birth is not an illness. But in Canberra, the vast majority of women and birthing people currently have no choice but to give birth inside a hospital," Ms Clay said.
"Even our hospital-based birth centres have waitlists hundreds long. Being able to access a hospital-based birth is sometimes necessary - but we need to enable healthy women and birthing people who want to give birth elsewhere to do so safely and with support by a known midwife."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr will outline his government's priorities for 2023 in a ministerial statement, including his intention to affirm the Assembly's support for a Voice to Parliament in an executive motion on Wednesday.
"The ACT government looks forward to contributing to what will be a historic vote, and I look forward to outlining the ACT's role in the referendum in more detail," Mr Barr is expected to say.
Mr Barr will say the government intends to pass its amended discrimination laws, enact changes to the planning system and introduce voluntary assisted dying laws in 2023.
"We are aiming to achieve a gentle urbanism: building more affordable homes to own and rent in locations where people want to live," he will say.
