Indonesian cuisine has arguably been made less distinctive by thousands of years at the heart of a trade hub. Even national dishes show external influences, from Chinese-inspired nasi goreng to the Indian sway on Sumatra's celebrated curries. Urap, however, is a dish uniquely of its home. At its simplest, cooked greens are tossed with fried shallots, garlic and coconut, with a zingy spritz of lime juice to brighten the flavours. Here is a more complexly spiced version based on one I was taught by a wonderful cook and mentor, Dayu Putu, in Bali. The archipelago is home to many varieties of pepper, from the tailed cubeb to smoky Lampong peppercorns. They were a key feature of early Indonesian cookery but were largely knocked out of use by chilli. This dish is a throwback, which features both floral long pepper in the spice paste and grassy green peppercorns punctuating the salad. It is a true vegetal celebration and is particularly good served alongside chicken sate.