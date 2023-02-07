The Canberra Times
Home/Comment
Opinion

The issues facing Alice Springs are not unique in Australia

By Craig Hill
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles speak in Alice Springs last month. Picture AAP

There can be no doubt that the problems in Alice Springs are extreme, to say the least, but similar problems exist on Indigenous, remote and rural communities right throughout Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from All Comment
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.