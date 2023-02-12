The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Ni hao: $400 million windfall for ACT from return of Chinese students and tourists

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian National University Deputy vice chancellor international and corporate, Professor Sally Wheeler. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An expected influx of Chinese students and tourists could inject $12 billion into the national economy over the next two years, including a potential $400 million boost to the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.