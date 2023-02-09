Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart protected Xavier Savage from the spotlight at the start of last year to help the best young fullback in the NRL's development.
Now it's time for the 20-year-old to take his game to the next level after a strong off-season that's seen him add invaluable muscle to his super-quick frame.
Savage has been named to start at fullback for the Raiders' opening pre-season trial - against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moruya on Sunday.
He established himself as the Green Machine's first-choice fullback ahead of schedule last year and will go into the 2023 NRL campaign as the Raiders' number one No.1 - following Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's return to the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the season.
There was plenty of hype around the young gun at this time last year, despite Savage having only played two NRL games.
But Stuart held him back until round six before easing him into the side off the bench.
By the end of the year Savage was keeping Nicoll-Klokstad out of the team.
Stuart revealed the plan he'd devised with Savage in a bid to ensure the best for the lightning-quick back.
"There was a lot of pressure on Xavier at the start of last year through media and high expectations," he told The Canberra Times.
"As a young Indigenous boy who was only one year out of school he didn't need that pressure.
"I sat him down and spoke to him about it and the best thing he said to me was he trusted me.
"We've got a good relationship and as any player I'm only going to do the best for them.
"For Xavier it wasn't to start last year, but Xavier and I had a plan and we knew he was going to be starting between round 8-10 and it was a little bit earlier.
"That was the plan and Xavier and I knew the plan - and he knew that I supported him on that.
"It's up to him now to come back into the season with that one year experience and improve and develop off that."
Savage now has another pre-season under his belt and Stuart said it's starting to show.
He's added bulk to the toughness he already possessed, which will allow him to better handle the pounding he received bringing the ball out of yardage every week last year.
Raiders fans will get their first look at him on Sunday, with Stuart giving a smattering of established NRL players some minutes in the opening trial.
Savage, returning co-captain Jarrod Croker (shoulder), Danny Levi, Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh will all run out against the Bulldogs.
Stuart will give his starting 17 for round one - against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on March 4 - a hitout against the Wests Tigers in their final trial at Belmore Sunday week.
Savage came to the Raiders as a winger, but his speed and flair convinced Stuart to shift him to fullback.
The Raiders coach has given the Queenslander time to learn the custodian arts of one of the hardest positions to master in the NRL.
"[Savage's] had a strong off-season, he's put on some really good muscle and he's fit so it's exactly where you need your fullbacks to be," Stuart said.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Moruya, 3.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Brad Morkos, 5. Elijah Anderson, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Ata Mariota, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Clay Webb, 12. Trey Mooney, 13. Corey Horsburgh; Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Pasami Saulo, 16. Jordan Martin, 17. James Schiller, 18. Hohepa Puru, 19. Jed Stuart, 20. Josh Allen, 21. Michael Asomua, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Ethan Strange, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Mitchell Spencer, 26. Josh James, 27. Lachlan Lewis, 28. Ray Burns.
Bulldogs squad: 1. Braidon Burns, 2. Jacob Kiraz, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Paul Alamoti, 21. Jayden Okunbor, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Luke Thompson, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Max King, 11. Jacob Preston, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13. Ryan Sutton; Interchange: 14. Fa'amanu Brown, 15. Chris Patolo, 16. Andrew Davey, 17. Corey Waddell, 19. Jeral Skelton, 20. Jackson Topine, 22. Bailey Hayward, 23. Harrison Edwards, 24. Khaled Rajab, 25. Jayden Tanner, 26. Kurtis Morrin, 27. Blake Wilson, 28. Joash Papalii, 29. Ryan Gray, 30. Franklin Pele.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
