Canberra's greatest horse race, the Black Opal Stakes, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on March 12 at Thoroughbred Park.
Jockeys and horse trainers are excited for the opportunity to compete in the prestigious race, which is set to be an exciting day of celebrations.
To celebrate the anniversary, The Canberra Times, Black Opal Stakes and John McGrath Auto Group are giving readers the chance to win a Kia Stonic valued at $26,287
At only 19, apprentice jockey Rochelle Wedrat-Kroezen has been training for nearly two years, and is vying for a spot in the Black Opal Stakes.
"I kind of just fell into it. I got offered a job just being a stable hand, did that, and I progressed to me wanting to be a track work rider and then I was like, 'Actually like going fast, I might as well try and be an apprentice'.
"It's been really fun. It's a bit difficult actually getting rides but definitely a few trainers at Canberra and few others have definitely given me a go and still trying to get my name out there and get more rides.
"It's going be hard to get rides in the Black Opal, but definitely, hopefully."
She said even if she doesn't get a spot racing, she will still be at there on the day cheering others on.
"I love racing and I feel like my boss Norm Gardner will have a runner in, so even if I'm not on it, I'll definitely be cheering it on," Wedrat-Kroezen said.
"Just the thrill of it. Like even if I don't win, getting out there, being amongst all the good jockeys, trying to get up to where they are is really cool."
Canberra-based trainer Todd Smart hopes to have his horses racing on Black Opal weekend.
"We've got a couple of two-year-olds and a couple of older horses. It just all depends on how they are in the next couple of weeks leading into," Smart said.
"Possibly could have a runner in the Black Opal, a horse called Love Shuck and a couple of other horses are set for races on that weekend."
Smart said he looked forward to the Black Opal Stakes and Canberra was a great place to train horses.
"I love winning. I love horses, just love the atmosphere, love how the horses get ready. It's just a good feeling on the day and leading up to it," he said.
Thoroughbred Park will celebrate the Black Opal Stakes' 50th anniversary with a cocktail party on Thursday, March 2 and lots of fashion, music and entertainment on race day.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
