Significantly, survey respondents did not support being terminally ill or having limited life expectancy as eligibility criteria. Only 22 per cent of respondents considered that terminal illness should be a VAD eligibility criterion, although 100 per cent said that being terminally ill was sufficient to access VAD. For unbearable suffering, these figures were 34 per cent and 80 per cent respectively. That is, it should be unnecessary for a person to be terminally ill or even suffering unbearably to access VAD, but if they are, that should be sufficient for them to access VAD. That majority view is consistent with a human rights VAD model. It is wrong to unjustly discriminate against people because they are not terminally ill or suffering unbearably.