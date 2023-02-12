As a clearer picture emerges of what the new regime will look like and how remuneration under it compares to current remuneration, there will be evidence of some APS employees being paid too little and others probably too much. A transition to the new regime will be needed. It is also entirely likely that the overall cost of the new regime will exceed current budget allocations. That will need to be carefully addressed, slowing the shift to the new regime and requiring new effort to find offsetting savings including through broader productivity-enhancing measures. But getting remuneration right is itself part of the solution to achieving productivity gains.

