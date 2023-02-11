An early Hey-maker and a Brush of genius have ended Canberra United's 1532-day drought against Sydney FC.
The two United veterans' goals guided the home side to a 2-1 win over Sydney FC at McKellar Park on Saturday - the first time they've beaten them since December 2018.
Sydney hadn't even conceded a goal against Canberra in more than nine hours of game time.
It could prove to be a massive win in the context of their season, bringing them within five points of the A-League Women top four with a game in hand.
No one would've celebrated Ellie Brush's match-winning header more than Canberra's young goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln.
Her second-half error gifted Sydney a way back into the game.
Until then the visitors had looked largely toothless thanks to some resolute Canberra defending.
Sasha Grove was excellent at right back, while Brush steadied the ship with her experience in the second half - not to mention popping up at the back post in the 87th minute to head home Grace Maher's corner for the winner.
The game started in 30-degree-plus heat, despite kick-off getting pushed back two hours.
United will sweat on the fitness of Hayley Taylor-Young, who came off just before half-time with an ankle injury.
It took Heyman less than four minutes to open the scoring after Grace Jale found her striker in space.
Her speculative shot found the bottom corner, Sydney FC keeper Jada Mathyssen-Whyman's only movement to pick the ball out of the back of her own net.
Heyman appeared to be relishing the heat - perhaps the 30-degree temperature warming up the 34-year-old's muscles.
Jale looked dangerous in the first half, the Kiwi's pace more than handy in transition.
But she fluffed a clear-cut chance to double the lead just before half-time after another great run from Heyman.
The former Matilda got to the byline and lured Mathyssen-Whyman out to create an open goal, only for Jale to put it over the bar from close range to keep it 1-0 at half-time.
With Canberra's defence holding firm, it took a terrible error to let Sydney back into the game.
Sydney substitute Rola Badawiya caught Lincoln dallying on the ball, blocking her attempted clearance before strolling into an open goal to level the scores.
Lincoln made amends 13 minutes later, producing a brilliant one-on-one save to deny Matildas winger Cortnee Vine.
Princess Ibini-Isei should've scored from a Vine cross, but put her header over the crossbar.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA UNITED 2 (Michelle Heyman 4m, Ellie Brush 87m) bt SYDNEY FC 1 (Rola Badawiya 53m) at McKellar Park.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
