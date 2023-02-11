The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A-League Women: Canberra United defeats Sydney FC late to keep finals hopes alive

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra defender Ellie Brush heads home the match-winner. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An early Hey-maker and a Brush of genius have ended Canberra United's 1532-day drought against Sydney FC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.