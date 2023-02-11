The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Matt Frawley knows what it takes as Canberra Raiders halves understudy

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 11 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders five-eighth Matt Frawley knows he needs to be ready to come into the sie at a moment's notice. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While Jack Wighton shouldn't miss any NRL games for his late-night wrestle with cousin Latrell Mitchell, Matt Frawley knows he needs to be ready to go at any time during the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.