While Jack Wighton shouldn't miss any NRL games for his late-night wrestle with cousin Latrell Mitchell, Matt Frawley knows he needs to be ready to go at any time during the season.
Five-eighth Frawley will partner Brad Schneider in the halves in the Canberra Raiders' pre-season trial against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moruya on Sunday.
The 28-year-old played eight NRL games last year, covering both Wighton and halfback Jamal Fogarty.
He could be called on do so again this year, with Wighton likely to miss games during the State of Origin period.
Frawley will look to "dust some cobwebs off" and start the season on a positive note against his former club - as it is for the likes of Jarrod Croker, Emre Guler and Schneider.
Croker's playing his first game back since a shoulder reconstruction last year.
"It's no different to last year and the years before," Frawley said.
"There's going to be injuries, there's going to be things happen throughout the year so it's just getting ready for the opportunity whenever that is.
"It might be in round one, it might be in round 26. You don't know. It's part of the gig and that's what you've got to be ready for.
"I've done it for a couple of years and I'm sweet with it. It's just getting ready for when you are called upon."
The Canberra product was looking forward to taking the game somewhere that wouldn't normally get to see NRL football.
It's something the Green Machine's made a habit of doing in recent years - they played a trial in Bega a few years ago and they'll take another NRL game to Wagga Wagga this season.
They'll play the Redcliffe Dolphins at the Riverina city on April 29 - their fourth game there in five seasons.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It's something the NRL needs to keep doing to keep those country areas involved in the game because there's obviously a bit of a spot to fill there without the City-Country [game gone] now," Frawley said.
"NRL clubs need to take games out there to keep the game growing out there.
"It's really exciting for us and looking forward to getting out there."
Frawley's off-contract at the end of the season, but there haven't been any talks as yet to extend him as yet.
He wasn't fazed about it and said normally they'd wait until the season got underway before talks began.
The Belconnen United Sharks junior has also become used to continuing on one-year deals and was happy to keep playing for his home-town club.
"Normally wait for the year to kick off and we'll see where they want to go with that," Frawley said.
"I obviously love the club, I've got no desire to leave so as long as they keep me around I'll be happy."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.