The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Science and Technology Australia calls on government to create 'game-changer' Science Future Fund

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
February 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic, who said more needs to be done to boost investment in research and development in Australia. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Science and Technology Australia has called on the government to establish a Science Future Fund to increase Australia's capacity to innovate and make breakthroughs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.