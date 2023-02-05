The Canberra Times
Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies to digitalise whole collection, expand beyond Canberra

Soofia Tariq
Soofia Tariq
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:33am, first published 5:30am
Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Deputy Chief Information Officer Syed Jaffary. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies is working to digitise its whole collection in eight years, contributing to a broader vision to expand the Institute's presence in both Canberra and across Australia.

