The bulldozers and excavators will move in on the 51-year Woden Bus Interchange on Monday, preparing the way for a new light rail/bus interchange linked to the new Canberra Instutute of Technology (CIT) building.
The new campus will be located on the old interchange site, while the new interchange will be constructed on Callam Street.
Lendlease is signed on to deliver the project.
The value of constructing Woden's new CIT campus and public transport interchange has been projected at $325 million, with works due to be completed by 2025.
The interchange will primarily be a bus stop and future-proofed to integrate if and when light rail to Woden becomes operational.
Two new bus layover areas are now in operation as the new interchange is built. One is in Launceston Street layover is adjacent to Phillip Oval and provides space for 24 buses, while the second is located along Easty Street and has space for 11 buses.
In a statement, Transport Canberra said that members of the public can expect to see a range of activity in the area in the months ahead including:
The old Woden interchange was first opened 4 December 1972 and had upgrades in 1982 and 1994.
It had 11 platforms which saw 683 buses pass through the interchange each day.
The last service to depart the Woden interchange was route 59 which left platform 7 at 9.30pm on the January 29, 2023.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
