Woden's old interchange will make way for a new $325 million CIT campus

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
Upgraded twice since it was built 50 year ago, the Woden interchange is to make way for the CIT campus. Picture by Rohan Thomson

The bulldozers and excavators will move in on the 51-year Woden Bus Interchange on Monday, preparing the way for a new light rail/bus interchange linked to the new Canberra Instutute of Technology (CIT) building.

