Across the country, Australians are expected to spend $485 million on Valentine's Day this year.
It's the perfect chance to help out our small business sector, whether that's by grabbing flowers from GG's in Canberra or ordering something sweet from the Fudge A'Fare in my hometown of Hobart.
It's been a tough few years for small businesses. Owners and staff alike stared down a pandemic, multiple natural disasters and are now being squeezed by an increasing cost of living. Businesses are struggling to find staff and supply chains continue to be an issue.
We know the small business community is resilient, but it's a lot to take on. For some owners, it's been too much.
We have passed legislation to make unfair contract terms illegal so small businesses can negotiate fairer agreements with large partners, and provided more than $15 million for small business owners across Australia to access free mental health and financial counselling support.
Staff shortages will be helped by our fee-free TAFE places and an increase in skilled migration, and just last week I introduced into Parliament our signature housing legislation to ensure we get more homes on the ground as quickly as possible.
READ MORE:
The Albanese government has stepped up to the plate with support for small business, but there's something that every single person can do to help out - shop small.
Australia's millions of small businesses are at the heart of local communities across the country, and today they can also be the at heart of all our gift gifting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.