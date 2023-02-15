Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.
Good news, Canberrans! OG Red Wiggle Murray Cook, pictured, is in town, with two gigs this Friday. Kicking off his time in Canberra will be a gig at Harmonie German Club at 7pm with the band The Soul Movers. The Soul Movers recreates some of the best sounds of the 1960s and 70s, with four critically acclaimed albums to their name. The music then continues at Cube Nightclub from 10pm, where Cook will be hitting the decks, proving that he not only mixes a mean fruit salad but also does a mean mix on the decks. Tickets for the Harmonie Club are $30 from Eventbrite. Limited tickets to the Cube gig at the door.
Canberra favourite, the National Multicultural Festival, returns this weekend after being cancelled due to COVID for the past two years. Expect a weekend packed with Brazilian Samba, Afghan folk dancing, Greek dancing and more, including, of course, the array of international culinary delights. This year's headliners include Mitch Tambo, Lisa Hunt, Parvyn, Justine Clarke, James Morrison and Jay Laga'aia. Friday to Sunday. City Walk and Glebe Park. For more information go to nationalmulticulturalfestival.com.au.
Continue all of the fun of the National Multicultural Festival with the Multicultural Comedy Gaga. This will be a celebration of the country's rich cultural diversity, through a selection of the most acclaimed and celebrated comedians in the nation. The evening will be hosted by John Safran and will feature Steph Tisdell, Sami Shah, Tommy Dean, Khaled Khalafalla and Hu Huang. Saturday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets are $59.90 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Gear up for a niche Canberra-based market dedicated to sustainable fashion. This recycled fashion market is for stylish and discerning shoppers who love genuine, quality vintage, retro and pre-loved fashion. You'll discover a world of wonderful fashion including clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery and other accessories across all styles. Sunday, from 10am to 3pm. Fitters Workshop. Free event.
Head along to the National Film and Sound Archive for its fun Arc Out Loud series. This weekend sees Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the classic rom-com The Wedding Singer. Set in 1985, Sandler plays nice guy Robbie Hart, a fun-loving wedding singer, who loses all hope when he is abandoned at the altar. He soon meets the lovely new waitress at work, Julia (Barrymore), who enlists his help to plan her big day and sing at her wedding. Friday, 8pm. National Film and Sound Archives. Tickets are $12 from nfsa.gov.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
