Good news, Canberrans! OG Red Wiggle Murray Cook, pictured, is in town, with two gigs this Friday. Kicking off his time in Canberra will be a gig at Harmonie German Club at 7pm with the band The Soul Movers. The Soul Movers recreates some of the best sounds of the 1960s and 70s, with four critically acclaimed albums to their name. The music then continues at Cube Nightclub from 10pm, where Cook will be hitting the decks, proving that he not only mixes a mean fruit salad but also does a mean mix on the decks. Tickets for the Harmonie Club are $30 from Eventbrite. Limited tickets to the Cube gig at the door.