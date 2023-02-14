The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Magistrates Court finds Rebecca Krutsky guilty of driving at pedestrians

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Krutsky outside court during a previous case. Picture by Karleen Minney

A woman purposefully drove at pedestrians, who would have been struck if they had hesitated "for just a second", before she crashed into a garage door using "considerable power", a court has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.