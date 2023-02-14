The Canberra Times
Man arrested in Goulburn with drugs, cash and an encrypted device in his car

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:45pm
A kilogram of what is believed to be cocaine blocks was found concealed in two hidden compartments inside a car stopped at a Goulburn service station. Officers also found $130,000 in cash. Pictures NSW Police

Police swooped on a vehicle stopped at a Goulburn service station on Monday night, arresting a 22-year-old man, seizing $130,000 in cash and locating two hidden compartments in his car allegedly concealing a kilogram of cocaine.

