The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Police were told it was a 'training exercise' ... so why were two shells demolished by Defence?

Miriam Webber
PB
By Miriam Webber, and Peter Brewer
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police told buses and cars to turn around on Northcott Drive on Friday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

ACT Policing and the ACT Emergency Services were advised the emergency situation at Campbell Park on Friday involving unexploded ordnance was a "training exercise".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.