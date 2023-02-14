Police were told it was a 'training exercise' ... so why were two shells demolished by Defence?

ACT Policing and the ACT Emergency Services were advised the emergency situation at Campbell Park on Friday involving unexploded ordnance was a "training exercise".
However, three days later Defence issued a statement to the contrary, saying that two three-inch shells were discovered in Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve on Friday, close to a Defence Department office complex in Campbell, on Northcott Drive.
Defence "attended the scene and assessed the unexploded ordnance as unsafe to be transported".
"The unexploded ordnance was destroyed by demolition in the location it was discovered on Friday 10 February 2023," their statement said.
The emergency began when an alert was issued on Friday afternoon, February 10, to Defence staff working at Campbell Park to restrict their movements.
Two ACT Rural Fire Service units attended the location and police rushed to seal off the Northcott Drive entrance to the Campbell Park offices.
Defence media has been asked for further comment.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
