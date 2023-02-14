The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ivan Djerke refused bail after allegedly wielding machete during Kambah, Holt home invasions

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A serial criminal has blown up after being refused bail on charges laid over two violent home invasions, during which he allegedly held a machete near a woman's throat and yanked a boy's hair from his head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.