A bikie boss has admitted a series of drugs, weapons and proceeds of crime offences, more than a year after anti-gang detectives busted him in Braddon.
John Donald George Wright, 47, pleaded guilty in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday to two counts of trafficking in cocaine.
He also admitted single charges of possessing proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, and conspiring to cultivate cannabis plants for sale.
Wright, who is also known as John Winchester, began committing the offences in January 2021.
When police put a stop to his criminal activity by arresting him in November that year, he was the Canberra chapter vice-president of the Rebels bikie gang.
His current outlaw motorcycle gang status is unknown.
Prosecutor Andrew Chatterton told the court on Tuesday that the facts of Wright's offending were yet to be agreed.
He indicated he would withdraw further charges previously levelled at Wright.
At the time of Wright's arrest, detectives from ACT Policing's bikie-busting unit, Taskforce Nemesis, executed a search warrant at his unit on Mort Street.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Some of the drugs were in a sock that was sitting on a table, a portion of the money in Wright's washing machine, and the knuckledusters in a fruit bowl.
Police also alleged they had found instructions for cultivating cannabis plants in a bedroom, as well as hydroponic equipment in a van parked in Wright's allocated space.
Wright, who spent a night in police custody after his arrest, remains on bail.
He came close to losing his liberty last August, when he spoke to jailed former Rebels bikie boss Ali Hassan Bilal on the phone in breach of his bail conditions.
His case is now set to go before a registrar, who will allocate a sentencing date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.