The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

John Wright pleads guilty in ACT Supreme Court to drug trafficking, other offences

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Wright, right, leaves court with lawyer Peter Woodhouse on Tuesday. Picture by Blake Foden

A bikie boss has admitted a series of drugs, weapons and proceeds of crime offences, more than a year after anti-gang detectives busted him in Braddon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.