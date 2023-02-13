The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Abhijeet Dhadda faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of trying to groom boy at Gungahlin bus stop

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhijeet Singh Dhadda leaves court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man has been accused of approaching a child in public, calling the boy "sexy", touching him and telling him "come on the bus with me".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.