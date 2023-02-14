The Canberra Times
Greens Adam Bandt gives Anthony Albanese an offer over safeguard legislation

By Karen Barlow
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
Leader of the Australian Greens Adam Bandt. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Greens are offering to support the Albanese government's safeguard legislation, to rein in greenhouse emissions from the nation's heaviest industrial polluters, if Labor agrees to use a revamp of the scheme to stop the opening of new coal and gas projects.

