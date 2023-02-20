You will need a few planning days before you start the diet. Read through the recipes and select a few to cook for, say, the first week (don't forget to bookmark your favourites as you go through). Next, set aside a day to check what ingredients you already have on hand, and what you need to put on your shopping list. Once you've done the shopping, pick a day where you will either have help to prepare and chop ingredients for a whole week or, if you're on your own, for at least two recipes. It's likely that many of the recipes you select will call for the same ingredient. If this is the case, get ahead by prepping the ingredients for the meal you're cooking as well as for the next one.

