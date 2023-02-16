The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How Canberra became the setting of Mediacorp's drama TV series, Shero

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Peh, Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong are three of the six Singaporean A-listers heading to Canberra to film the drama series Shero. Pictures supplied

How does Canberra become the setting of a Singaporean television drama?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.