The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

The WA government has announced an independent COVID inquiry, but where's Australia's royal commission?

By Scott Prasser
February 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albanese government was quick to appoint a royal commission into its predecessor's robodebt program, but is dragging its feet on a COVID royal commission. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

While the Albanese government dithers in keeping its reported promises to appoint a national inquiry or royal commission into Australia's response to the pandemic, the Western Australian government has recently announced, an "independent" inquiry into to "review the state's COVID-19 pandemic management and response".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.