It was a useful lesson, but one that somehow reassured me that small things matter. I'm looking forward to taking in the different streetscapes, tree shapes, local shops, walking tracks, bus stops. I'm grateful even to be able to contemplate it, moving from one nice Canberra suburb (they're all nice) to another. And I'm grateful that I have such a defined connection to this place, one that creaks and sways if I move too far, or too quickly. But I know it will settle, and I will too.