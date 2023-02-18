The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Mark Kenny | The dance of democracy and deceit in Ukraine, Israel, and Australia

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amir Maimon was a guest in the House of Representatives chamber for our famously robust Question Time. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

If he had been around Australian politics for years rather than just weeks, Israel's Ambassador Amir Maimon would still have struggled to disentangle the cross-currents and contradictions in Parliament in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.