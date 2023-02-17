A public health alert has been issued by ACT Health after a person with measles was infectious in the Canberra community.
The territory's chief health officer, Kerryn Coleman, says the risk to the community is "very low" but people who have gone to certain places have been urged to be on the look out for symptoms.
The 20-year-old woman contracted the virus overseas and visited shops in the Canberra Centre on Wednesday while infectious.
She was also on a flight between Sydney and Canberra with the virus.
People who attended these venues at these times have been asked to monitor for symptoms:
Symptoms of measles include an early onset of a flu-like illness with a high fever, red eyes and a cough. On day three or four a rash can appear.
People generally develop symptoms seven to 18 days after being exposed, with 10 days being the most common. The infectious period lasts from four days before the rash develops and then a further four days afterwards.
People who attended the locations have been advised to monitor for symptoms from February 22 until March 5.
Dr Coleman said to call a health practitioner if you think you may have measles.
"Do not turn up to your health practitioner or to the emergency department because we don't want measles being spread throughout the waiting room," she said.
Most people are vaccinated against measles in childhood and people receive two doses. Dr Coleman encouraged people to check their immunisation records to make sure they were covered.
"If you're at all unsure and you can't find a record as an adult or a teenager, there is no harm in going and getting another dose of measles containing vaccination," she said.
It is the first reported measles case in Canberra since 2019.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
