The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lydia Williams challenged to 'level up' as Matildas competition heats up in Cup of Nations

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lydia Williams has been a mainstay in the Matildas squad. Picture Getty Images

Canberra's Lydia Williams didn't get a start for the Matildas in their Cup of Nations opener, but an Australian goalkeeping legend believes it could help light a fire under her ahead of a home World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.