Canberra's Lydia Williams didn't get a start for the Matildas in their Cup of Nations opener, but an Australian goalkeeping legend believes it could help light a fire under her ahead of a home World Cup.
Mackenzie Arnold was given the nod by Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson ahead of the former Canberra United goalkeeper on Thursday night, and played very well in the 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic.
Williams will be eyeing selection for their next match against Spain on Sunday night, and after a tumultuous year of injuries and being forced to change clubs in Europe, Matildas great Melissa Barbieri is backing her to return to the green and gold more motivated than ever.
"I really feel if she had a bit more preparation time she would have started against Czechia," Barbieri told The Canberra Times.
"Now that Mackenzie stepped in and did a fantastic job, it puts pressure on Lydia, and that's good. You want that pressure and to feel like, 'Hey, my spot isn't secure, so I'm just going to go that next level up'."
Barbieri has no doubt Williams will rise to the challenge too.
"She's still our number one go-to player, she just needs to get games under her belt," Barbieri said of the 34-year-old.
"She hasn't played in a while after injury, then she wasn't playing at Paris Saint-Germain, so she's moved to Brighton in the EPL, where she will face countless shots and get a lot of game time. That'll get up her sharpness for the World Cup.
"She has that calmness, experience and leadership. For me, Mackenzie is the best distributor, but then lower down and other things, whereas Lydia is the most consistent in all areas for a majority of the 90 minutes.
"All 'keepers have weaknesses, but you very rarely see them with Lydia."
That healthy goalkeeping competition in the Cup of Nations format that emulates a World Cup group stage is exactly what the Matildas need, with the iconic tournament set to be hosted in Australia and New Zealand in July.
At the last World Cup, the Matildas had a round of 16 exit, despite entering as favourites, and the pressure will be even greater in their own backyard. But Barbieri can see the squad is more prepared this time around.
"They would be feeling the same pressure, they're just four years more experienced," she said.
"Sometimes we don't play poorly, but those results don't go our way. So it's about just getting that one or two percent difference where it falls in our favour."
Barbieri predicts Spain will be a greater test than the Czech Republic after their clinical 3-0 performance against Jamaica, even with 15 players choosing to sit out the Cup of Nations over a very public falling out with their coach.
"They've got 40 or 50 players that are very capable," the former goalkeeper turned commentator said of Spain.
"They can play really sweet football. If we can press them and turn them around, we can do something here though.
"We've got the pace to destroy them. Jamaica found their little weaknesses, but they couldn't capitalise on it. We have that speed and agility to do it."
Matildas vs Spain - Parramatta Stadium, Sunday 6pm
Matildas vs Jamaica - Newcastle International Sports Centre, Wednesday 7.10pm
Matildas 4 bt Czech Republic 0 - Central Coast Stadium, Thursday
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
