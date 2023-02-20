The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A-League Canberra expansion: Officials visit ACT for third time in two months for expansion talks

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
February 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee, centre, with APL boss Danny Townsend, left, in Canberra on Monday. Picture Twitter

A-League officials are embarking on a serious charm offensive mission in Canberra as speculation mounts they're on the verge of expanding into the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.