A-League officials are embarking on a serious charm offensive mission in Canberra as speculation mounts they're on the verge of expanding into the capital.
Australian Professional Leagues boss Danny Townsend met with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee on Monday to discuss expansion options.
It's understood the meeting was set up to give Barr and Lee the latest update, but there was no formal commitment to revive men's professional soccer in the city for the first time in more than 20 years.
Even so, it's the third time in two months A-League officials have met with the government and signals their intent to seriously explore Canberra as an option after twice overlooking the city in the past.
ACT senator David Pocock has also been included in the expansion conversation as he pushes for the federal government to help fund a new stadium and convention centre in Civic.
Securing an A-League licence would accelerate the stadium talks, Canberra's peak tourism, business, hospitality and sporting bodies pushing for a precinct in the city despite Barr's preference to redevelop Canberra Stadium in Bruce.
An A-League men's side would ensure year-round content at a new venue.
The APL wants to add two teams to the men's A-League by 2024-25 and two more the following season to increase the competition to 16 teams.
Canberra has been in contention during the previous two expansion rounds - first with a bid led by Ivan Slavich and then again under Michael Caggiano.
But both times the bids were overlooked in favour of adding extra teams in Sydney and Melbourne.
Caggiano has been working behind the scenes for more than three years to keep the men's A-League dream alive this time, refusing to give up even though his bid was snubbed in 2018.
He looms as a key player in the APL's new expansion plans given the groundwork he has put in to engage with fans, liaising with the APL and building a sponsorship network.
The APL, however, risks burning Canberra for good if they drag out the process and break the hearts of the city's soccer fans again.
It is hoped the APL will announce its full expansion plans in the coming months, with new franchises needing at least 12 months to prepare before joining the competition.
"Great to catch up with Danny and Damaris from Australian Professional Leagues to talk about an expansion of A-League to include a Canberra men's team," Lee said on Twitter.
It's unclear how much of Caggiano's last bid will carry over to any new proposal, with the APL believed to be considering taking charge of the team in Canberra.
Canberra's A-League women's team could also be bundled into the deal given they are the only standalone female team.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
