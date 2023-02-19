It didn't take long for the tears to start flowing at Phillip Oval on Sunday afternoon.
The conclusion of the ACT Meteors' clash with Victoria brought the curtain down on former captain Ange Reakes' illustrious cricket career and the emotions were running high.
The Meteors had hoped to send the all-rounder out with a win, but it was not to be. After restricting Victoria to 7-229, ACT was bowled out for 200 in reply.
Reakes was handed a guard of honour as she left the field, with daughter Winnie in tow. Meteors opener Rebecca Carter said it was an emotional moment.
"I don't think there was a dry eye when she was walking off with Winnie," Carter said.
"She's such a selfless teammate and I'm sure she'll enjoy tonight with everyone. She's ready for the next chapter, whatever that holds for her. It was a bit of a frustrating afternoon. We've had four or five games this season we felt like we were in a position to win but managed to find a way to lose. The added disappointment is the fact it was Ange's last game and we couldn't quite get over the line for her."
Sunday's loss came just two days after Reakes enjoyed a fairytale moment when she hit the winning runs in Friday's first clash against Victoria.
The 32-year-old returned to the Meteors in December, just four months after giving birth to Winnie.
Having completed her cricketing comeback, Reakes decided it was time to step away from elite sport and embark on the next chapter in her life.
"It's been such an awesome journey," Reakes said.
"I've been so lucky for all the experiences and people that I've met along the way. To be supported through having this little one and setting up a life outside cricket, we are forever grateful. I'm looking forward to the next chapter and continuing to cheer on the Meteors."
