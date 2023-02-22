The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Share driver health information to prevent tragic crashes, ACT govt told

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Transport Minister Chris Steel, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, Police Minister Mick Gentleman and ACT Policing Assistant Commissioner Peter Crozier announce new driver safety laws in November. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Driver health information should be shared across borders to help prevent tragedies like the one that killed four-year-old Blake Corney, the ACT government has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.