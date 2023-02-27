The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Services Australia needs more resources for social workers, training, Senate hearing on poverty told

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Janet Rice chaired the hearing into poverty. Picture by Karleen Minney

A solicitor who waited eight months for a response from Centrelink on behalf of a domestic violence victim-survivor is among legal voices calling for critical investment in Services Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.