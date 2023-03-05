The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Video games are used in the classroom to engage students in learning

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video games such as Minecraft Education can be used to deliver the curriculum in an engaging authentic way. Picture by Karleen Minney

Students at Gordon Primary School are trying to build a wall to keep the foxes out of the castle each night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.