Ask Fuzzy: How much does a soul weigh?

By Rod Taylor
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
If people were shown to lose weight after their final breath, does it follow that they have a soul? Picture Shutterstock

The weight - or any other facet - of a soul is something that a scientist is unlikely to ever seriously study. Researching such things could be career-limiting because the concept of a "soul" is fringe and decidedly non-scientific.

