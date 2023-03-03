NSW SES helped a man to safety on Thursday evening after he was stranded on Lake George.
The small paddleboat had set off during the day when the weather was calm, but the man became stranded on the lake as the wind picked up and night fell.
Volunteers from the Bungendore SES Unit were called about 7.30pm, and once they arrived the man was able to safely paddle to shore by using the lights of the SES vehicle as a guide.
SES volunteers helped pull him and his vessel safely to shore.
A spokesperson for the NSW SES encouraged members of the public to take safety measures when on the water, including wearing lifejackets.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.